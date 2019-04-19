  • Cost of gas up 25 cents per gallon in past month

    PITTSBURGH - Gas prices in southwestern Pennsylvania have shot up more than 25 cents in the past month, and experts don't expect them to drop any time soon.

    Jim Garrity from AAA told Channel 11's Courtney Brennan the price jump came as we approach the busy season for road trips.

    "We're leading into what is expected to be a very busy travel season for us," he said.

