Pennsylvania mother sentenced for handcuffing son to basement fuel tank

A Pennsylvania mother was recently sentenced for handcuffing her 11-year-old son to a basement fuel tank in 2025.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports Chazzity Candelario, of Lebanon County, pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including child endangerment. On Wednesday, she was sentenced to between 16 months and five years in state prison.

Police say Candelario handcuffed her son to the fuel tank as punishment for “eating too many hot dogs.” He freed himself after 17 hours and called 911.

WGAL reports that this type of punishment was not unusual for the child.

