PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh area doctor has been accused of giving out opioids in exchange for sex.
Emilio Ramon Navarro, 58, of Coal Center is facing 29 counts total; 28 for controlled substance violations and 1 for healthcare fraud.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to investigators, Navarro began distributing Oxymorphone and Oxycodone to a person identified as "A.W." in April 2018 and continued to do so for a year, receiving sexual favors in return.
Navarro was arrested Monday morning and has already made his first appearance in federal court. The Department of Justice said he operates a private family practice in Perryopolis.
If convicted, Navarro could face 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both for each county of the drug violations plus an additional 10 years and $250,000 in fines for the fraud charge.
TRENDING NOW:
- Federal charges filed in connection with South Side overdoses
- Do you really need to spend the money for a Real ID?
- 1 person dead after crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: Memorial planned for local 5-year-old girl murdered 40 years ago
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}