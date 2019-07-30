U.S. News & World Report ranked UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital among the best hospitals in the nation in its annual Best Hospital Honor Roll released Tuesday.
UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was No. 15 on the list, one of only two Pennsylvania hospitals within the top 20. The Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia, was tied for No. 18 with the Mayo Clinic-Phoenix. The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, took the top honors.
