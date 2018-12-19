PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is expanding its Christmas tree recycling program.
Starting next week, city residents will be able to drop off their trees at one of 10 drop-off locations to have their trees recycled.
There were only two drop-off locations last year.
The program allows residents to have their trees recycled instead of taken to a landfill. That is what happens when trees are left at the curb.
Everything must be removed from the tree before it’s dropped off.
Each tree will be chipped into pine mulch. That mulch will be available to the public for free in the spring.
You can find a full list of the drop-off locations on the city’s website.
They will be open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 26.
