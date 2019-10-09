Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has invested in the Esports team the Pittsburgh Knights.
In a release from the team, it says Malkin is an avid gamer himself and is excited to be taking the esports ice with the Knights.
“Our goal at the Knights is not only to be a great esports team but to build something innovative and unifying for our city,” said Knights President James O’Connor. “We know that, as a Pittsburgh organization, we have an amazing sports and entertainment legacy to live up to. We’re really excited for the team we’ve put together behind the scenes, first with the Steelers and Wiz Khalifa, and now with Malkin. His work with the Pittsburgh Penguins has shown the whole world what a smart and dedicated athlete he is, and we’re thrilled to have his support."
The Knights partnered with the Steelers in 2018 and announced a partnership with Wiz Khalifa this past summer.
