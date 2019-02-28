PITTSBURGH - Workers with the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority went door-to-door Thursday speaking to residents in Homewood about the plan to replace lead service lines.
The work, which is free to customers, is part of $49 million program that aims to replace 3,400 service lines this year.
The money came from a settlement with state utility workers after PWSA allegedly mishandled the lead pipe replacement program in 2017 and 2017.
However, the work cannot be done without the homeowner's approval, which is why it's vital that workers visit each home.
