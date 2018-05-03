  • Pittsburgh Mills Mall has new owner

    Updated:

    FRAZIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There could be some new plans in the works for the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. 

    A new owner, Mason Asset Management, has purchased the property for $12 million.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    The Long Island-based company bought the mall and its parking lots. 

    Officials said 30 percent of the mall is currently empty. 

    RELATED: Pittsburgh Mills mall sold to bank for $100 at foreclosure auction

    The company’s president told our news exchange partners, TribLIVE, there is an opportunity for re-leasing and redevelopment. 

    The company says the mall will remain open for business during the transition. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Mills Mall has new owner

  • Headline Goes Here

    Are there lead service lines in your area? PWSA has interactive map

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire forces residents from Pittsburgh home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guide to 2018 farmers' markets in Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    610 lbs. of unused, unwanted drugs collected on Take Back Day