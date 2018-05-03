FRAZIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There could be some new plans in the works for the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.
A new owner, Mason Asset Management, has purchased the property for $12 million.
The Long Island-based company bought the mall and its parking lots.
Officials said 30 percent of the mall is currently empty.
The company’s president told our news exchange partners, TribLIVE, there is an opportunity for re-leasing and redevelopment.
The company says the mall will remain open for business during the transition.
