PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for helping find a missing 86-year-old woman who was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Mary Savage was seen leaving the East End Co-op. She has white/red hair and is around 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts about Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said she was wearing a dark green glower print shirt and light green pants. She also wears glasses.
She might be in the East Liberty it Lemington areas.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detectives at (412) 323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- UPMC agrees to make Hillman Cancer Center available to all insurers, including Highmark
- Woman sentenced for shooting husband in drunken argument
- 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/7-6/9)
- VIDEO: Man shot on porch while protecting 9-year-old girl shares his story
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}