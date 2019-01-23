  • Pittsburgh operations chief Guy Costa retiring after decades in public service

    PITTSBURGH - Guy Costa has spent most of his adult life serving the public in and around Pittsburgh.

    Now, after nearly 40 years in public service, the city’s chief operations officer is retiring. 

    Costa’s career has included time running the Pittsburgh Parking Authority and the city’s Public Works Department.

