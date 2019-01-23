PITTSBURGH - Guy Costa has spent most of his adult life serving the public in and around Pittsburgh.
Now, after nearly 40 years in public service, the city’s chief operations officer is retiring.
Breaking: after a lifetime of public service, Pgh chief operations officer is retiring. His last day with the city will be in March. You’ll hear about his proudest accomplishments with the city, tonight at 5. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/6Bcv2K2EgC— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 23, 2019
Costa’s career has included time running the Pittsburgh Parking Authority and the city’s Public Works Department.
Rick Earle talks to Costa in an exclusive TV interview about his career and what his retirement plans are for Channel 11 News starting at 5:30 p.m.
