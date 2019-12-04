PITTSBURGH - Pet owners could soon have to register alligators and other dangerous reptiles in the city of Pittsburgh.
City council approved the ordinance Tuesday in an 8 to 1 vote.
Several alligators were captured in the city between May and October.
Mayor Bill Peduto said he hasn't read the bill yet and hasn't decided whether he'll sign it.
Here's a timeline showing all of the alligators captured in Allegheny County this year:
