  • Pittsburgh passes ordinance requiring reptile pets to be registered

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pet owners could soon have to register alligators and other dangerous reptiles in the city of Pittsburgh.

    City council approved the ordinance Tuesday in an 8 to 1 vote.

    Related Headlines

    PHOTOS: Gators found this year in Allegheny County

    Several alligators were captured in the city between May and October.

    Mayor Bill Peduto said he hasn't read the bill yet and hasn't decided whether he'll sign it.

    Here's a timeline showing all of the alligators captured in Allegheny County this year:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories