PITTSBURGH - Gator after gator after gator, seven in total, captured in the Pittsburgh area over the summer had everyone going crocodile crazy.
Now, City Councilwoman Darlene Harris wants to put regulations on reptile ownership.
The proposal would require the animals to be registered with the city. They would also have to be kept in escape-proof enclosures. Owners would have to post signs warning about the creatures inside.
The penalty for violating the proposed bill would be $300 for the first offense and $1,000 for each additional violation.
Here's a timeline showing all of the alligators captured in Allegheny County this year:
