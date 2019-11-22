PITTSBURGH - Could silver and blue replace the current colors for City of Pittsburgh police cars and emergency vehicles?
A photo was sent to Channel 11 showing the new possible color scheme.
Breaking: Could silver and blue be the new color scheme for City of Pittsburgh police cars and emergency vehicles? The mayor’s chief of staff says he doesn’t know where this picture came from but confirms the city is looking at new designs for vehicles in 2020. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/6BGSo1yD8e— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) November 22, 2019
The chief of staff for Mayor Bill Peduto, Dan Gilman, said he had never seen the picture before and did not know where it came from.
"We're looking at the design of our vehicles for purchases in 2020, but no final decisions have been made. We're definitely looking at the designs of our new vehicles, just like they change other times. There is an interest in having consistency in branding of our city vehicles and other equipment," Gilman said.
Gilman said no final decisions have been made yet, however.
