PITTSBURGH - A mother duck quacked for help after her ducklings fell into a sewer along Kalida Drive in Larimer on Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh firefighters and police came to the rescue.
While mom watched, Pittsburgh police Officer Cassie Lee jumped into the sewer and rescued all 10 ducklings. Mom counted to make sure she had everyone and then walked away with her babies.
This is the second day in a row ducklings were rescued from a sewer in Pittsburgh.
