    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has announced changes following an incident at a South Side bar involving off-duty officers.

    No criminal charges were filed against four undercover detectives who were involved in a brawl with members of a motorcycle club at Kopy's Bar in October.

    Four of the members of the Pagan Motorcycle Club have filed lawsuits over the fight.

    Tuesday, Mayor Bill Peduto and Director Wendell Hissrich announced that the four detectives will stay with the departmentr, but be reassigned to other positions.

    New guidelines have also been put into place for undercover work.

    There's also a new commander for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Narcotics and Vice Division.

