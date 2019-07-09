PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has announced changes following an incident at a South Side bar involving off-duty officers.
No criminal charges were filed against four undercover detectives who were involved in a brawl with members of a motorcycle club at Kopy's Bar in October.
Four of the members of the Pagan Motorcycle Club have filed lawsuits over the fight.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Tuesday, Mayor Bill Peduto and Director Wendell Hissrich announced that the four detectives will stay with the departmentr, but be reassigned to other positions.
New guidelines have also been put into place for undercover work.
There's also a new commander for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Narcotics and Vice Division.
TRENDING NOW:
- Juvenile stabbed to death, search underway for suspect on parole
- Largest fentanyl bust in state history made along Pa. turnpike, police say
- Police investigating attempted child abduction report at Hersheypark
- VIDEO: Dog set on fire and killed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}