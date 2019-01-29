  • Pittsburgh police officer uses CPR to save infant

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police officer saved an infant's life after she stopped breathing on Sunday. 

    Police said they were dispatched to an apartment building in the 5700 block of Centre Avenue around 5 p.m.

    Officer Aaron Conner was the first to arrive at the apartment and found the 3-week-old baby girl on the living room floor, not breathing, according to police.

    Family members said the baby may have aspirated water while they were bathing her.

    Conner began infant CPR. The baby began spitting up water, started to cough and then started to breathe on her own.

    Pittsburgh fire and EMS crews arrived at the scene and took over.

    The baby was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories