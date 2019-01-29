Pittsburgh police officer uses CPR to save infant

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police officer saved an infant's life after she stopped breathing on Sunday.
Police said they were dispatched to an apartment building in the 5700 block of Centre Avenue around 5 p.m.
Officer Aaron Conner was the first to arrive at the apartment and found the 3-week-old baby girl on the living room floor, not breathing, according to police.
Yesterday, officers responded to the 5700 blk of Centre Av for a 3 week old not breathing. Ofcr Conner arrived and began CPR on the child, who aspirated water. After a few moments the child started coughing then began to breath on her own. She is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/xYuUOAj3IF— Pgh Police Zone 5 (@PghZone5) January 28, 2019
Family members said the baby may have aspirated water while they were bathing her.
Conner began infant CPR. The baby began spitting up water, started to cough and then started to breathe on her own.
Pittsburgh fire and EMS crews arrived at the scene and took over.
The baby was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
