    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police unveiled its new pride month decal Tuesday.

    This year, the Pittsburgh police car that patrols Market Square and downtown will feature rainbow decals on both sides. 

    The decals will be displayed through June, which is Pride Month.

    Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.

    The decals cost $350 and were paid for by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Command Staff. 

    No taxpayer money was used.

    City officials said the decal play an important role in celebrating diversity and inclusion.

    "Part of ongoing efforts. We're looking at many different ways to bridge the gap between police and the community, and we recognize there's a lot more work to be done," Pittsburgh police commander Eric Holmes said. 

    Pittsburgh police unveil Pride month decal

