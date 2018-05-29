PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police unveiled its new pride month decal Tuesday.
This year, the Pittsburgh police car that patrols Market Square and downtown will feature rainbow decals on both sides.
Related Headlines
The decals will be displayed through June, which is Pride Month.
Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh police unveil Pride Month decal
The decals cost $350 and were paid for by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Command Staff.
No taxpayer money was used.
RELATED HEADLINE: Police union upset over Pride decals on vehicles
City officials said the decal play an important role in celebrating diversity and inclusion.
"Part of ongoing efforts. We're looking at many different ways to bridge the gap between police and the community, and we recognize there's a lot more work to be done," Pittsburgh police commander Eric Holmes said.
WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is reaching out to the police union and people in the area to get their take on the decal for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen who drowned while swimming in local creek has been identified
- Parents demand answers after man gets involved in fight with group of teen girls
- Power outage strands riders at Cedar Point
- VIDEO: Here's why the FBI wants you to reboot your router
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}