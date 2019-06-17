PITTSBURGH - A man who offered 'Dad Hugs' at last weekend's Pride Parade is going viral.
Scott Dittman wore a "Free Dad Hugs" shirt to the Pittsburgh Pride Parade because he believed there could be people there who were rejected by their parents and could use a hug.
Now his post on social media has thousands of people from around the world reaching out to him.
"You know some of them are, you know there's a lot that are thanking me a lot that had supportive parents but their partner didn't or their friend didn't or they themselves obviously didn't," Dittman said.
Dittman said he gave 700 hugs in 2 1/2 hours last weekend.
