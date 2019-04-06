PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh place Father Thomas Wilson on administrative leave following an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a minor, the diocese announced Saturday.
Father Wilson, 74, has been serving at Saint Victor Parish in Bairdford and Transfiguration Parish in Russellton. The allegation dates to a time before Wilson was ordained and he was serving as a seminarian at Saint Mary of the Mount Parish on Mount Washington, the diocese said.
To receive alerts for breaking news stories, download the FREE Channel 11 News app and opt IN to Breaking News alerts. CLICK HERE to see how.
According to the diocese, Wilson admitted to the allegation, which did not involve sexual contact. The allegation was reported to the police.
While the allegation does not involve sexual contact, it is a violation of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the diocese said.
The diocese said this is the first allegation it’s received against Wilson.
Anyone who has been harmed by someone representing the church is asked to contact the diocese at 888-808-1235 or the Pennsylvania state abuse hotline at 800-932-0313.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}