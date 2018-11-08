Pittsburgh Public Safety offers sympathy, assistance to California shooting victims

PITTSBURGH - Still recovering from a mass shooting less than two weeks ago, the city of Pittsburgh is now reaching out to a California city where a gunman shot 12 people to death on Wednesday night.
The Department of Public Safety issued a statement Thursday expressing sympathy for Thousand Oaks, where authorities said a Marine veteran walked into a packed bar with a handgun and opened fire, killing 12, including a veteran sheriff’s deputy, before shooting himself.
“The nightmare that descended upon Pittsburgh on an otherwise peaceful morning has now visited the community of Thousand Oaks and Ventura County,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement. “No community should have to experience such a horrific tragedy. Unfortunately, these mass casualty events are becoming all too common.”
The city will contact the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to extend sympathy and any assistance they may need, the department said.
"On behalf of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, we want to express our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the innocent victims and all who were impacted by the horrific and senseless violence in Thousand Oaks," Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.
