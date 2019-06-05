  • Pittsburgh schools superintendent says he's being unfairly targeted

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - With legal reviews and ethics complaints piling up against him, the superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools said he is being unfairly targeted.

    Anthony Hamlet has been under fire for a trip to Cuba in April that some see as unethical or inappropriate because school contracts were awarded to the company that provided the trip.

    Channel 11's Gordon Loesch has more details on what Hamlet said on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories