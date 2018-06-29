Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo laid to rest

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was laid to rest Friday.
A funeral service began at 11 a.m. at Wesley Center AME Zion Church in the Hill District.
Related Headlines
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., how people are remembering him.
Friends and family say their final goodbyes to rapper #JimmyWopo at a funeral in the Hill District. pic.twitter.com/qxoNS37JsQ— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 29, 2018
It's in the same neighborhood where the 21-year-old artist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting more than a week ago.
Wopo, who's real name is Travon Smart, was shot last week on Wylie Avenue.
Police have not made any arrests.
TRENDING NOW:
- Community remembering Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo
- Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting
- What we know about Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo who was shot, killed
- VIDEO: Jimmy Wopo killed in drive-by shooting
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}