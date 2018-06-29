  • Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo laid to rest

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was laid to rest Friday.

    A funeral service began at 11 a.m. at Wesley Center AME Zion Church in the Hill District.

    It's in the same neighborhood where the 21-year-old artist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting more than a week ago.

    Wopo, who's real name is Travon Smart, was shot last week on Wylie Avenue.

    Police have not made any arrests.

