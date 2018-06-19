0 Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting

PITTSBURGH - Local rapper Jimmy Wopo has died following a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood Monday.

#BREAKING Popular Pittsburgh based rapper Jimmy Wopo wounded in drive by shooting. Confirmed with friend. Live report moments away. @WPXI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 18, 2018

The drive-by shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street.

Wopo, whose birth name is Travon Smart, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital about two hours after he was shot, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Channel 11 talked to Wopo's grandfather outside of the hospital.

"He has everything going for him. Everything. But the streets will kill you," James White said.

XXL Magazine recently called him one of the best and brightest new rappers.

Nigel McDaniel, a radio personality and producer at hip-hop station Wamo 100, interviewed Wopo multiple times and said he was a genuinely nice guy with untouchable talent.

"He's like a diamond in rough. Something we never really saw come out of Pittsburgh before. You felt his energy," said McDaniel.

By phone, DJ Spillz, who worked with Wopo, said the news was a traumatic event for hip-hop culture in the Steel City.

"He was the most standup, genuine dude. For his whole team, his whole squad, he would do anything for any of them," DJ Spillz said.

His manager, Taylor Maglin, posted on Facebook, "We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever."

Police spent more than an hour focusing their attention on a white Mazda SUV that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield before it was towed away from the scene.

Car being towed away. Police say this is a drive by shooting. We spotted a bullet hole in the windshield. 1 man in critical, the other in stable. Isolated incident. Working to get info. Live report at 5:30. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pkdCEim8R4 — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 18, 2018

The other man is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made yet, but police told Channel 11 News they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Wopo's grandfather had this message to the person who took a life Monday:

"Put the gun down. Turn yourself in. Because violence breeds violence," White said.

