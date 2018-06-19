0 Community remembering Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo's death rocked the community and the national music industry alike.

The 21-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting along Wylie Avenue in the Hill District and later died in the hospital.

Wopo attended the Creative Arts Corner Program during the summer of 2012. It's where he was first exposed to a professional recording studio.

In a statement from the spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Housing Authority, she wrote:

"We were happy to hear about his success as a recording artist and are extremely saddened by his passing."

Wopo was planning to move to Los Angeles and go on tour in July. He served as an inspiration to many in his community.

"To be in a neighborhood where there's like not a lot of positivity, yeah, you could say it like that," said Bedford Dwellings President Gale Felton, "It was a way out of Bedford and it was a start to what he believed he wanted to do."

To help the community through the grieving process, there is a group that is providing counseling and assistance to anyone that may need it.

"It affects a whole community because A, for those who knew Jimmy, they're gonna be impacted by that and then for other individuals who have lost either family members of friends to violence, it's going to trigger them for that. So all of the community is impacted and it's like a ripple effect," said Vanessa Mayers-Snyder from the Center for Victims.

Channel 11 learned from sources on Tuesday that Wopo had been in a weeklong feud with people on Pittsburgh's West End.

There are still no suspects named in his killing.

