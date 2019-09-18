PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Redevelopment Authority has its eyes set on what many people in Hazelwood are calling a hidden gem.
The PRA is trying to find someone to transform the old Hazelwood branch of the Carnegie Library into a fresh, new space.
And the goal is to maintain its structural integrity and historic aspects, while bringing a vibrant new twist.
The old library along the Monongahela River shut down in 2003 and has remained vacant for nearly two decades. Ideally, city officials would like to see it turned into a “mixed use complex” – something that the entire community could benefit from.
Pittsburgh city councilman Corey O’Connor is exploring several options, but he is passionate about the project.
“There’s gonna be a lot of space for somebody to do something. I think renovating the old amphitheater so that we can host concerts there or events for residents,” said O’Connor. “And then upstairs… a gathering space where it’s open—whether it’s a coffee shop, something line office spaces, somewhere where people can also go to get help.”
It would compliment the Hazelwood Green Project, which is in the works and just a block away.
Proposals for the project need to be finalized by mid-October.
