Pittsburgh's mayor talking to Congressional lawmakers about climate change and its effect on us

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto is in Washington D.C. to talk about climate change.
He said he wants to see an even 'greener and cleaner' city moving forward.
Peduto is one of five mayors from around the country speaking to Congressional lawmakers on the effects of climate changeon their cities.
The meeting is without the backing of Republican majority. The issue has largely divided along party lines, with Democrats pushing forward.
