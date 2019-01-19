0 Pittsburgh's 'plow tracker' website remains down for upgrades ahead of storm

PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is gearing up this weekend’s snowstorms, with plows and trucks ready to go and crews working 12-hour shifts.

But the city’s highly touted “plow tracker” website will still not be available, after it was taken down in the fall for upgrades.

"It's not simply rolling out what it was to what it will be,” said Public Works Director Mike Gable. “There are some enhancements we're trying to make, there are some glitches that are coming up, things aren't showing up. There's some data we want to get on there, it's just building the site is what it's about."

Since 2015, residents have been able to see where the city’s plows are operating via GPS, helping them understand when their neighborhoods were being cleared and plan possible routes if they needed to drive somewhere.

The upgrades will improve efficiency for snow removal, Gable said.

"We're able to tell the truck drivers to activate on a certain level,” he said. “We think that's going actively reduce the amount of salt we need. Instead of throwing down a lot more salt than was necessary, we think we're putting down the right amount of salt based on conditions."

The tracker is expected to be back up by the end of the month.

