0 State of emergency declared in Pennsylvania ahead of weekend storm

Gov. Tom Wolf has declared a state of emergency ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

WINTER STORM WATCH issued ahead of weekend snow, sleet, freezing rain

The state of emergency will allow for increased assistance with storm-related needs.

State officials are urging motorists to use caution during the storm and to postpone travel if possible.

“We want to be aggressive in managing this storm, during which snowfall rates could exceed one to two inches per hour,” Wolf said. “Our top concern is the safety of residents. If you do not have to travel during the storm, please avoid it. Please heed warnings from emergency responders and personnel, and remember to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.”

There will be a commercial vehicle ban in place from noon Saturday to noon on Sunday on all interstates and the Turnpike, except for Interstate 95 in southeastern Pennsylvania.

A commercial vehicle ban will be in place bet noon Saturday & noon Sunday on ALL Interstates & the Turnpike, except for I-95 in SE PA. The ban will also be imposed on the US 22 expressway in the Lehigh Valley & PA Route 33 expressway in Northampton/Monroe counties. #paturnpike pic.twitter.com/ANMcBKqw22 — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) January 18, 2019

Speed limits will be restricted to 45mph on the interstates and expressways as the storm progresses.

“Travel will be very challenging this weekend with the combination of heavy snow, high winds, sleet, freezing and plain rain and then a rapid drop in temperatures on Sunday,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “If you must travel, please check 511PA for the latest conditions and be prepared in case extreme conditions trigger long delays on your route.”

The state of emergency will also allow for additional help from neighboring states and standing up the Pennsylvania National Guard to ensure a swift response to possible changing priorities.

