PITTSBURGH - How much punishment should be doled out to students caught with marijuana at school?
With marijuana legal in some states and talks of it's legalization in Pennsylvania, the state's largest school district changed their policies.
>>VOTE HERE in our poll and tell us what you think about how students should be punished for having pot at school.<<
Rice Krispie treats and brownies laced with pot were found at two Pittsburgh high school earlier this year.
Last year, students caught with those items would have faced a 10-day suspension and up to a year in alternative education.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Target 11's Rick Earle will break down the new policy now in place and why school leaders felt it needed to be changed.
