Pittsburgh skyline made entirely of gingerbread on display at Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH - If you have been to the Rivers Casino recently, you would have seen a massive gingerbread display of the Pittsburgh skyline as you were leaving.
"Gingerburgh" is made up of 200 pounds of gingerbread dough prepared entirely from scratch.
The gingerbread skyline consists of several historic buildings and landmarks in Pittsburgh including the U.S. Steel Tower, One PPG Place, Fifth Avenue Place, Gulf Tower, Tower at PNC Plaza, the Cathedral of Learning, Point Park and Market Square.
It was created by Rivers Casino chefs MeeMee Choi and Adam Tharpe. They have been working on the display since the first week of July.
