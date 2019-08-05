PITTSBURGH - Ben Roethlisberger is selling his Hampton, Pa., home.
But don't panic, Steelers fans. Roethlisberger has already expressed every intention to play out his current contract, which runs through the 2021 season, and this doesn't change that. Roethlisberger is simply upgrading. He purchased this listing, which comes with a $2.295 million asking price in 2006 but has since married and had three kids.
As we all know, you simply can't raise a family in a five-acre, eight-bedroom, seven-plus-bathroom home with a basketball court, pool, home theater and slide.
So, Roethlisberger is moving on and moving up. But if you want to own his former home, you can. It's not too shabby.
