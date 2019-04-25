PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier is "dead serious" when it comes to getting his hands on Avengers EndGame tickets and he’s willing to trade for them.
Shazier took to Twitter Wednesday asking if anyone had three tickets to a showing tonight at either Cinemark North Hills XD or the Waterfront AMC IMAX.
In exchange, he’s offering up three tickets to any Steelers game of the season.
🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ I check just for Avengers EndGame tickets. If anyone has 3 Tix for Cinemark North hills XD at 920pm or Waterfront AMC IMAX at 1030pm. I’ll swap you 3 game tickets to any game this season.— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) April 24, 2019
Hoping for middle of the theatre seats.
*DEAD ASS SERIOUS*
He also included in his tweet that he’s hoping for middle of the theater seats.
Hundreds of fans and even fellow teammate Cam Heyward replied to his Twitter request.
