  • Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Shazier is 'dead serious' about getting hands on Avengers tickets

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier is "dead serious" when it comes to getting his hands on Avengers EndGame tickets and he’s willing to trade for them.

    Shazier took to Twitter Wednesday asking if anyone had three tickets to a showing tonight at either Cinemark North Hills XD or the Waterfront AMC IMAX.

    In exchange, he’s offering up three tickets to any Steelers game of the season.

    He also included in his tweet that he’s hoping for middle of the theater seats.

    Hundreds of fans and even fellow teammate Cam Heyward replied to his Twitter request.

