Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra holding free concert to honor Tree of Life victims

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will honor the Tree of Life victims with a special concert.
RELATED: 'Day of Healing' to remember victims of deadly synagogue shooting
"A Concert for Peace and Unity" will be held on Nov. 27 at Heinz Hall and will be free to the public.
Taking place one month after the tragedy, it will be an evening of remembrance and reverence to provide an opportunity for the community to find comfort, strength and solace through music, hope and unity.
Renowned Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman will join Music Director Manfred Honeck, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.
We Stand with Our Squirrel Hill Family - Tree of Life Donation Information
All artists have agreed to donate their services for the performances.
There will be volunteers on-hand to collect contributions for the Jewish Federation's Our Victims of Terror Fund and for the six injured Pittsburgh police officers through the Injured Officers Fund.
“We are still shocked and heartbroken by the senseless and violent act that occurred at Tree of Life Synagogue, in our own backyard. We extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this tragedy,” said PSO President and CEO Melia Tourangeau. “We invite the community to join us as we work to honor the victims, bridge differences and celebrate the human experience during this difficult time.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow showers moving in Monday night
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man shot to death over Xbox sale gone wrong, wife says
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}