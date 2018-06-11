HARRISBURG, Pa. - The president and vice president of the Pittsburgh teachers union were arrested at a rally at the state Capitol in Harrisburg Monday.
Nina Esposito-Visgitis and William Hileman were cited for disorderly conduct after refusing to leave the rotunda during the Poor People's Campaign.
Esposito-Visgitis released the following statement:
"Making sure that every child has access to quality education and that every worker has the right to unionize are issues that are worth getting arrested for."
Six other protesters were arrested and released.
