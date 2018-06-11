  • President, vice president of Pittsburgh teachers union arrested at Harrisburg rally

    Updated:

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - The president and vice president of the Pittsburgh teachers union were arrested at a rally at the state Capitol in Harrisburg Monday.

    Nina Esposito-Visgitis and William Hileman were cited for disorderly conduct after refusing to leave the rotunda during the Poor People's Campaign.

    Related Headlines

    Esposito-Visgitis released the following statement:

    "Making sure that every child has access to quality education and that every worker has the right to unionize are issues that are worth getting arrested for."

    Six other protesters were arrested and released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    President, vice president of Pittsburgh teachers union arrested at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    County leaders pushing for federal funding for landslide cleanup

  • Headline Goes Here

    Future of historic Lawrenceville church in jeopardy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys home in the process of being renovated

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grandmother concerned sinkhole could be dangerous for neighborhood