PITTSBURGH - The Syrian refugee accused of plotting an attack on a Pittsburgh church in the name of ISIS will be in court Friday morning.
WPXI was in the courtroom for Alowemer's hearings and we'll have more information, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Mustafa Alowemer, 21, is scheduled for a detention hearing in federal court. There will be a status conference for his case immediately after that.
BREAKING: in a detention hearing, federal judge decides Mustafa Alowemer will not be released from custody until his trial. He's accused of planning a terrorist attack on North Side church @WPXI— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 16, 2019
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest details on the investigation into Mustafa Alowemer.
The FBI searched his home back In June after he allegedly distributed plans for how to make improvised explosive devices to a person he believed to be a fellow ISIS supporter, but was actually an FBI agent.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
RELATED:
- Northview Heights residents hold meeting to discuss arrest of terror suspect
- New details of Syrian refugee's plans for Pittsburgh terror attack released
- Syrian refugee arrested for allegedly planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- What we know about Syrian refugee accused of planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}