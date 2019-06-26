A meeting was held Tuesday night at Northview Heights for residents and community leaders to discuss the recent arrest of a terror suspect.
Mustafa Alowemer, a 21-year-old Syrian refugee living at the complex with his family, is accused of planning to bomb a North Side church.
Tenants raised concerns about their safety, and what the community needs to do moving forward.
"I don't want to blame the police, the government, the housing authority, cause that ain't gonna help us live up here. Up here I just want everyone to move forward," tenant council president Marcus Reed told Channel 11.
Law enforcement raided Alowemer's home last week and took him in to custody.
