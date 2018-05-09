0 Pittsburgh to fix bridge littered with potholes connecting city to McKees Rocks

PITTSBURGH - The City of Pittsburgh will start patching potholes on the bridge over Chartiers Creek between Esplen and McKees Rocks within the next week.

The move comes less than 24 hours after 11 Investigates highlighted problems with the 80-foot bridge, which is littered with large potholes and has structural problems.

The long-term solution city leaders said they’re now working toward and how drivers who use the bridge daily are reacting, on Channel 11 News starting at 5.

McKees Rocks Mayor Jack Muhr brought the problem to Channel 11 after years of inaction.

Muhr said the bridge on West Carson Street connecting the city’s Esplen neighborhood and McKees Rocks is in horrible condition and could be dangerous for drivers.

“The bridge is disastrous, the condition of this bridge,” he said.

The 80-foot bridge crossing Chartiers Creek is littered with large potholes, which forces drivers to maneuver around them, sometimes into oncoming traffic.

“You’ve got to drive like negative 01 miles an hour to get across it. It’s terrible,” said one driver.

The bridge is also frequently used by large trucks from nearby businesses.

“This truck right here has to go super slow. It makes no sense,” said another driver.

Asked if he’d ever seen potholes like these, he replied, “I’ve seen Grand Canyons smaller than that.”

Muhr is growing more and more frustrated by the City of Pittsburgh, which owns the bridge, so he called Channel 11. He said he first started talking to the city two years ago about the situation.

“Nothing’s been done,” said the mayor, who wonders if the bridge is even safe to drive on.

Despite its size, the bridge is a lifeline for businesses like Lane Steel, which sends more than 60 trucks over it daily. Its location means almost no alternatives.

“We have 80 employees that depend on steel coming in and finished goods going out,” said Paul Gedeon, president of Lane Steel. “If steel can’t come in or go out, we’re out of business.”

After seeing the bridge, 11 Investigates took the complaints directly to city leaders to get answers.

“We have more higher priority projects we have to deal with,” said Guy Costa, Pittsburgh’s chief operations officer.

On Tuesday, Costa told 11 Investigates it’s unclear why the city owns the bridge, but it will take $500,000 to fix, and the city doesn’t have it.

“We don’t have the funding to do it. We were hoping to get some state funding to help us with it. We approached the state but weren’t successful there,” he said.

Costa told 11 Investigates they’re looking at possible grants or state funds to fix the bridge.

Muhr said the borough will take ownership of the bridge, but they want the repairs done first, which is why the communities are stuck in a stalemate.

