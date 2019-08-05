PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh-area man among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
- Dayton, Ohio shooting: 10 people dead, 30 wounded when gunman attacks bar
- Police searching for woman accused of stealing from Walmart, taking purse from cart in parking lot
- Veteran and his family have new place to call home thanks to nonprofit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}