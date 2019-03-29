PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is no stranger to snow in the spring, in fact, the city has recorded snow in both April and May.
Last April, you may remember there was snow during the Pirates–Twins game on the 2nd. The highest amount of snow for the month was recorded that day with 2.8 inches. The Pirates would go on to win the game, 5 to 4.
It snowed so much that month, in fact, there were seven days with measurable snowfall and eight out of the first 10 days saw snow.
Believe it or not, Pittsburgh has even recorded snow in May. The last time the city saw snow in May was in 2016.
Five times over the last 138 years there has been measurable snowfall in May. The most recorded in a May was 3.1 inches back in 1965-66.
The latest recorded snowfall in Pittsburgh was on May 27, 1961 with a trace. The latest accumulating snowfall was on May 25, 1925 with a half an inch.
