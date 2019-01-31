PITTSBURGH - The severe drop in temperatures is causing problems with Port Authority equipment in Allegheny County.
Around half of the ConnectCard machines are not working.
A spokesman for the Port Authority said the problem is with a mechanism that automatically shuts the machines down when it gets too cold to protect internal equipment.
Machines in 19 locations are impacted.
In the meantime, riders who are unable to use or reload their cards will be able to ride for free until the problem is corrected.
WPXI's Aaron Martin is looking into why the issues could continue into tomorrow even for machines that have been fixed for Channel 11 News beginning at 5.
