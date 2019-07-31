SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several cars were stranded Tuesday night in Scott Township.
The flooding happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Heavy downpours moved through the area Tuesday night causing flash flooding.
A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties around the same time this occurred.
Other areas with reported street flooding included Pleasant Hills and Baldwin.
