    The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is home to four new Canadian lynx kittens.

    Born May 8 to mom Chayne, the kittens have already started to undergo changes in their first seven weeks.

    Zoo officials said the kittens were born blind, toothless and weighed less than a pound. By about week two, their bright blue eyes opened.

    The kittens are also learning to meow and have become more active and curious, starting to venture outside the nesting den.

    As they mature, the kittens’ eye color will darken to a brownish hazel and their light gray fur will darken with black markings.

    The kittens, which are Chayne’s second litter born at the Pittsburgh Zoo, will have their first baby wellness exams Wednesday.

