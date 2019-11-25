  • Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium offering free admission through end of the month

    PITTSBURGH - This week you can visit the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for free.

    It's a way for the zoo to thank visitors for their support.

    Free admission runs until Dec. 1.

