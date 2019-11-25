PITTSBURGH - This week you can visit the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for free.
It's a way for the zoo to thank visitors for their support.
Free admission runs until Dec. 1.
For more information on the zoo's hours, click HERE.
