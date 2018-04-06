  • Pittsburgh's first food truck park opens today

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - It’s opening day! Not for the Pirates. That was Monday. Friday is opening day for the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park, the first of its kind in western Pennsylvania.

    Located along the Allegheny River near the 40th Street Bridge in Millvale, the park offers spots for five food trucks to park. It’s accessible by car, bike or boat.

    Related Headlines

    There’s a bar featuring local draft beers, several fire pits and a game yard so people can hang out an enjoy their food with family or friends. 

    According to the Food Truck Park’s calendar, they’ve got a good mix of cuisines available on opening weekend including pierogis, brisket, ice cream mac ‘n cheese and more.

    Fill up on some of your favorite foods from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh's first food truck park opens today

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman hospitalized after crashing into West View bar

  • Headline Goes Here

    McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge shut down after being struck by barge

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. cited for mouse infestation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest warrants being served Friday for drug dealers in Allegheny County