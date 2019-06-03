BREMERTON, Wash. - Pittsburgh’s namesake ship, the USS Pittsburgh, is being decommissioned.
The ship, a Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine, arrived May 28 at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington to begin the inactivation and decommissioning process, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.
Under the command of Pittsburgh native Cmdr. Jason Deichler, the USS Pittsburgh made its first arctic transit for its final homeport change. It traveled from Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, to Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton.
“It is bittersweet to see Pittsburgh come for a final mooring here in Bremerton, but I know it will help the Navy in her future mission as we bring more Virginia-class submarines out online and we get our technology upgraded,” Deichler said.
The USS Pittsburgh’s most recent deployment was completed Feb. 25, 2019. It traveled more than 39,000 nautical miles and conducted three foreign port visits.
Commissioned Nov. 23, 1985, the USS Pittsburgh is the fourth U.S. Navy vessel to be named for the city of Pittsburgh.
“The 35 years of USS Pittsburgh has been an amazing 35 years,” Deichler said. “We have been involved in two tomahawk strike exercises and a multitude of missions vital to national security.”
