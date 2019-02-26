GROTON, Conn. - The U.S. Naval vessel named after the city of Pittsburgh has completed its final deployment.
The U.S.S. Pittsburgh returned to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base New London on Monday, according to a release by the U.S. Navy.
During its deployment, the Los Angeles-class submarine covered approximately 39,000 nautical miles which is equal to 1.8 trips around the world at the equator. It also visited several international ports including ones in has Scotland, Spain and Norway.
The U.S.S Pittsburgh was commissioned on Nov. 23, 1985.
It’s the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for our city.
