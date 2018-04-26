  • Pittsburgh's Stephen Foster statue, scrutinized as racist, comes down

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The statue of composer Stephen Foster that stood in Schenley Plaza in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood since 1940 was removed Thursday morning.

    Controversial for its portrayal of Foster, a Lawrenceville native, with an African American man seated below him, the bronze statue has been scrutinized as racist for years.

    Pittsburgh’s Art Commission decided with a unanimous vote on Oct. 25 that the 10x4 foot statue, which sits on a granite base, would come down within six months. Under city code, the Art Commission is responsible for overseeing the alteration, relocation or removal of all city-owned art.

    Crews used a backhoe to remove the statue from its base. It was then loaded onto a flatbed truck and hauled away.

    The statue itself was estimated by crews to weigh about 800 pounds and the base between 6 and 7 tons.

    Talks are ongoing to find a new permanent home for the Foster statue. In the meantime, it is being moved to a Department of Public Works facility for storage.

    Before being placed in Schenley Plaza, the statue by sculptor Giuseppe Moretti was unveiled in Highland Park in 1900. Moretti also created the panthers on Schenley Park’s Panther Hollow Bridge and the sculptures at the entrance to Highland Park.

    The Schenley Plaza site that has been home to the Foster statue will not stay bare. Mayor Bill Peduto’s office has been seeking public input in the selection of an African American woman to be honored with a statue.

    The following women are being considered (CLICK HERE to participate in the survey and learn more about them):

    • Catherine Delany
    • Madam C.J. Walker
    • Jean Hamilton Walls
    • Mary Cardwell Dawson
    • Selma Burke
    • Helen Faison
    • Gwendolyn J. Elliott

     
     

