    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Oxford Development Co. now has city approval for its master plan for the next phase of its 3 Crossings development, an 11-acre stretch of Strip District riverfront bounded by 27th and 29th streets, Smallman Street and the Allegheny River.

    The plan was unanimously approved by the Pittsburgh Planning Commission, with commission chair Christine Mondor and commissioner Jennifer Askey abstaining, in a vote that grants Oxford approval to go forward with four more office buildings totally 450,000 square feet, two more apartment buildings with a potential of 300 units, along with a 600-plus-space parking garage.

