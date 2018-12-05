  • Plans outlined for new casino at Westmoreland Co. Mall

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - As malls across the country fight to stay alive, there's hope an empty storefront will breathe new life into the Westmoreland Mall with the opening of a new casino.

    Residents believe opening the casino up right across Route 30 could be the help the country needs.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories