  • Mini casino could be coming to Westmoreland Mall

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Westmoreland Mall could become the home of a new mini casino.

    According to local leaders, they’ve been briefed on the decision by Stadium Casino. 

    Channel 11 told you earlier this year the company bid $40.1 million in an auction for one of the state’s new small-scale licenses.

    Officials tell Channel 11 the location is the mall’s closing Bon-Ton store.

    The mini casino will launch with hundreds of slot machines and dozens of table games.

    It is also expected to create both temporary and permanent jobs.

