GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Westmoreland Mall could become the home of a new mini casino.
According to local leaders, they’ve been briefed on the decision by Stadium Casino.
Channel 11 told you earlier this year the company bid $40.1 million in an auction for one of the state’s new small-scale licenses.
Officials tell Channel 11 the location is the mall’s closing Bon-Ton store.
The mini casino will launch with hundreds of slot machines and dozens of table games.
It is also expected to create both temporary and permanent jobs.
WPXI news reporter Liz Kilmer is reaching out to state and local leaders about the impact the new casino will have on the area for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
